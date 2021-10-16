UN condemns bomb attack at mosque in Kandahar
UN Secretary-General António Guterres describes incident as as despicable.
The United Nations has condemned the deadly suicide bombing during Friday prayers at a mosque in the city of Kandahar, in southern Afghanistan, which killed at least 63 people and wounded several more.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the attack in the strongest terms, describing it as "despicable", according to a statement issued by his Spokesperson.
"The perpetrators of this latest crime against civilians in Afghanistan exercising their right to freely practice their religion must be brought to justice," it said.
The President of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, has also strongly condemned the attack.
Shahid expressed his profound condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
The UN Security Council issued a statement underlining the need to hold the perpetrators and organisers of "reprehensible acts of terrorism" accountable, as well as those who finance or sponsor them.
The 15 ambassadors reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.
Council members also underscored that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation.
