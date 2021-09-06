UK vows to get 311 Afghan support staff out
Addressing parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to answer a question on how many British-Afghans remained after a hurried Western airlift was ended.
Britain on Monday said it would do its utmost to rescue more than 300 Afghans who helped its armed forces but are now languishing under the new Taliban regime.
Addressing parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to answer a question on how many British-Afghans remained after a hurried Western airlift was ended.
Thousands made it out from Kabul on packed Royal Air Force planes, but he said 311 people were left behind who are eligible for the UK’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, such as interpreters.
“We will do everything we can to ensure that those people get the safe passage that they deserve,” Johnson said.
The airlift was “one of the most spectacular operations in our country’s post-war history”, he said, vowing an “equal effort” to house and educate Afghans newly arrived in Britain.
Johnson demanded the Taliban honour commitments to allow out those wishing to leave, and respect women’s rights.
