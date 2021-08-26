UK to continue evacuations despite Kabul attack: Johnson
British PM calls the suicide attacks at Kabul airport 'barbaric'
Britain will continue the operation to evacuate nationals and Afghans from Kabul despite Thursday’s “barbaric” bomb attack, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
“We’ve been ready for it,” he said of the attack. “We’re going to continue with that operation, we’re now coming towards the very end of it in any event.
“We’re going to work flat out... getting people through as fast as they can still, and we’re going to keep going up until the last moment,” said the prime minister, shortly after chairing a meeting of the emergency COBR committee.
He said that members of the US military had “very sadly” lost their lives in the attacks, as well as “many Afghan casualties”.
The threat of a terrorist attack was “one of the constraints that we’ve been operating under” during the operation, he added.
“But, clearly, what this attack shows is the importance of continuing that work in as fast and as efficient manner as possible in the hours that remain to us, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
-
Rest of Asia
UK to continue evacuations despite Kabul attack:...
British PM calls the suicide attacks at Kabul airport 'barbaric' READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
PTV to produce series on Babar, Ghalib with...
Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry says childhood of Babar will be... READ MORE
-
Europe
30 injured in Kazakhstan arms depot blast
A fire 'resulted in an explosion of unidentified objects', ministry... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban condemn attack at Kabul airport
Taliban spokesman says the blasts occurred in an area controlled by... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Number of US troops killed in Kabul airport attack
Reports say that at least four marines were killed in attack. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
UK to continue evacuations despite Kabul attack:...
British PM calls the suicide attacks at Kabul airport 'barbaric' READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban condemn attack at Kabul airport
Taliban spokesman says the blasts occurred in an area controlled by... READ MORE
-
Europe
30 injured in Kazakhstan arms depot blast
A fire 'resulted in an explosion of unidentified objects', ministry... READ MORE
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai warehouse
25 August 2021
Aviation
Emirates launches special offer for Seychelles flights
25 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school