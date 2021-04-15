- EVENTS
UAE mediating between India and Pakistan: Al Otaiba
The UAE also played a role in bringing the Kashmir escalation down, the ambassador said.
The UAE's envoy to Washington has confirmed the Gulf state is mediating between India and Pakistan to help the nuclear-armed rivals reach a "healthy and functional" relationship.
Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba said in a virtual discussion with Stanford University's Hoover Institution on Wednesday that the UAE played a role "in bringing Kashmir escalation down and created a ceasefire, hopefully ultimately leading to restoring diplomats and getting the relationship back to a healthy level".
"They might not sort of become best friends but at least we want to get it to a level where it's functional, where it's operational, where they are speaking to each other," he said.
Otaiba also said that Pakistan should play a helpful role in Afghanistan, where the US plans to start withdrawing US troops on May 1 to end America's longest war.
The UAE official voiced concern that an abrupt US withdrawal would constitute "reverse progress" by serving the interests of "the more illiberal forces" in Afghanistan.
