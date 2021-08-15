UAE: Expats upbeat on future-ready India

Prominent Indians share their thoughts and aspirations about the advancements and prosperity in store.

Indian expatriates in the UAE celebrated with pride and patriotism the remarkable strides achieved by their nation as it marks the 75th day of independence.

Prominent Indians from different walks of life recall below the spectacular journey of growth undertaken by their nation since August 15, 1947, as they share their thoughts and aspirations about the advancements and prosperity in store for the world’s fastest growing major economy in the next 25 years of journey.

Dr Azad Moopen, chairman, Aster DM Healthcare: It is a momentous occasion when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The world’s largest democracy, which is home to 1.3 billion people, is poised to become one of the biggest economies in the world and remain a shining example of unity in diversity and progress through challenges.

Sunny Varkey, executive chairman, GEMS Education Group: Since independence in 1947, India has achieved phenomenal progress in boosting overall growth, income levels and standards of living. Let’s be rightly optimistic that as the world’s second populous nation, a future-ready India will be able to recreate its ancient glory as one of the top two world economic powers during the next 25 years of its freedom journey.

PNC Menon, chairman of Sobha Realty: As India celebrates her 75th Independence Day, it is a moment of pride to witness the incredible journey the nation has made in less than a century. India, like the UAE, is a future-forward nation focused on innovation, economic development and opportunities for our youth. India has always believed that the entire world is one family and while we focus on development, humanity remains at the core of this process.

Joy Alukkas, chairman, Joyalukkas Group: From humble beginnings to a global force to reckon with, the journey of Independent India is an inspiration to the world, symbolised by unity in diversity and a grit to keep moving forward. On this historic moment, let’s remember our heroes and their sacrifices.

Faizal Kottikollon, chairman, KEF Holdings: This is a milestone year for Indians. While we continue to fight against this virus, we must look back with empathy and look ahead with grit and perseverance that we as a nation are equipped to overcome any challenges as long as we work together to build a healthier and sustainable tomorrow.

Ram Buxani, chairman, ITL-Cosmos: India’s march has indeed been remarkable. Teacher of Zero to the world, a nation which housed Nalanda and Takshila universities, India again could scale further heights since 1947. Compliments to the leaders and people of the country and wish the nation further progress and prosperity.

Siddharth Balachandran, chairman — India Club, Dubai: India has shown sustained excellence and steady progress through the ranks of democratic nations while keeping the ideals of empathy and soft power as its foundation. This occasion marks 75 years of commitment to making this world a safer, better and more inclusive place for present and future generations.

Anis Sajan, vice-chairman — Danube Group: Since independence, India has seen a huge transformation across all parameters, be it in terms of employment rate, literacy rate or financial reforms. This is an achievement for all Indians.

Suresh Kumar, chairman, IBPC: The 75th Independence Day is a crucial milestone warranting both stock-taking of the past and strategising for the future. India’s robust resilience as a vibrant democracy is a singular achievement. Young demographics underline the potential not found in most ageing nation-states around the world.

Dilip Sinha, secretary-general, IBPC: The 75th Independence Day is a celebration of victory of the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi, who taught us principles of non-violence and forgiveness. We remember our forefathers who fought and sacrificed their lives so that we could live as free Indians.

