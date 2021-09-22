Two Taliban among three killed in Jalalabad attack
Unidentified gunmen attack checkpoint in Ghawchak district of Jalalabad
Two Taliban fighters and a civilian were killed Wednesday by gunmen who attacked a checkpoint in eastern Afghanistan, security sources and witnesses said.
The attack in Jalalabad city is the latest on Taliban targets in Nangarhar province, which for years was the main operating base of the Daesh group's Afghanistan chapter.
A security source and witnesses said unidentified gunmen in a rickshaw attacked a checkpoint in Ghawchak district of Jalalabad and killed two Taliban guards and a civilian bystander.
A Taliban official confirmed the attack, but said the dead were all civilians.
In another incident, local residents told AFP that two Taliban fighters were injured while trying to defuse an improvised explosive device in Jalalabad.
Further details were not immediately available.
Daesh-Khorasan, the local branch of the group, claimed responsibility for several weekend attacks in Jalalabad that killed at least two people.
They were the first deadly blasts since the last US forces withdrew from Afghanistan on August 30.
The group has also claimed responsibility for a bloody attack that killed more than 100 people at Kabul airport at the end of August.
Although both Daesh and the Taliban are hardline militant groups, they differ on the various issues, which has led to bloody fighting between the two.
