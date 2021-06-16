Twitter loses legal immunity in India for third-party content
Social media outfit failed to appoint statutory officers under the new IT rules
Twitter has lost its ‘safe harbour’ immunity in India after it failed to appoint statutory officers under the new IT rules, which could see its top executives face police questioning and criminal liability for ‘unlawful’ and ‘inflammatory’ content posted by users on its platform.
On June 5, the Indian government had given Twitter “one last notice” to comply with the new IT rules, failing which it would lose legal immunity from third-party content posted on its platform. Other social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Google and WhatsApp have complied with the government’s new rules and are protected.
A Twitter spokesperson told the media that it had appointed an interim chief compliance officer, but surprisingly the details had not been shared with the government. “We are keeping the IT ministry apprised of the progress at every step of the process,” the spokesperson was quoted in a newspaper.
“An interim chief compliance officer has been retained and details will be shared with the ministry directly soon. Twitter continues to make every effort to comply with the new guidelines.”
Earlier, the social media outfit had cited the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic for the delays in appointing the compliance officer. Under the new rules, social media intermediaries with over five million users have to appoint a grievance officer, a nodal officer and a chief compliance officer, and all residents of India.
-
Rest of Asia
China to send 3 astronauts to space, including...
Shenzhou-12 will be the third of 11 missions needed to complete... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
How India's most crowded city beat Covid-19
South Asia's most crowded city surprised many by tackling the second... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New York lifts more rules as it hits...
Businesses will no longer have to follow social distancing rules, or... READ MORE
-
Americas
US President Joe Biden nominates 9 to high-...
The picks include former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar as ambassador ... READ MORE
-
Football
UAE reach final World Cup qualifying round with 3-...
The UAE came up with a superb performance in the first half READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
China to send 3 astronauts to space, including...
Shenzhou-12 will be the third of 11 missions needed to complete... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India reports 62,224 new Covid cases, 2,542 deaths
Country’s total Covid-19 case load now stands at 29.63 million READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Pakistani doctor receives 10-year golden visa
Dr Siraj moved to the UAE seven years ago. READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistani doctor receives 10-year golden visa