Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Tree catches fire in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa compound, no damage to mosque

Reuters/Jerusalem
Filed on May 10, 2021
Israelis gather at the Western Wall as a blaze is seen in the background at the compound that houses Al Aqsa mosque.

(Reuters)

Witnesses said the blaze was caused accidentally by Palestinians who had thrown fireworks.


A tree caught fire outside Al Aqsa mosque on Monday, but the blaze was quickly put out and no damage was caused to the mosque, witnesses told Reuters.

Tension has been high in Jerusalem and the witnesses said the blaze was caused accidentally by Palestinians who had thrown fireworks.

Israeli police and Palestinians had clashed at the site earlier in the day.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210406&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210409473&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 