Tree catches fire in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa compound, no damage to mosque
Witnesses said the blaze was caused accidentally by Palestinians who had thrown fireworks.
A tree caught fire outside Al Aqsa mosque on Monday, but the blaze was quickly put out and no damage was caused to the mosque, witnesses told Reuters.
Tension has been high in Jerusalem and the witnesses said the blaze was caused accidentally by Palestinians who had thrown fireworks.
Israeli police and Palestinians had clashed at the site earlier in the day.
