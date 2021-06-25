Tokyo Olympics: Ugandan athlete had Delta Covid variant
The find added to fears that the Games may trigger a new wave of infections.
A member of the Ugandan Olympic team who tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival in Japan had the Delta variant, Kyodo News said on Friday, adding to concern that the Games - less than a month away - may trigger a new wave of infections.
A coach in the African nation’s delegation tested positive after arriving in Japan on Saturday, while a second member, an athlete, tested positive on Wednesday after arriving in the team’s host city of Izumisano, Kyodo said.
A city official told Reuters he could not confirm whether a team member had tested positive for the highly transmissible Delta variant.
Covid-19: Tokyo Olympics organisers ban alcohol, defend allowing spectators
Japan has not suffered the explosive outbreak of the virus seen elsewhere but struggled with a fourth wave of infections until a decline in the pace of increase and a speeded up vaccination rollout prompted it to lift a state of emergency in Tokyo and eight other prefectures on Sunday.
But experts have been expressing concerns about renewed rise in Covid-19 cases in Tokyo as well as about the spread of more highly transmissible variants.
