Tokyo Olympics: Tamil Nadu promises medal-winners up to 30 million rupees

ANI/Chennai
Filed on June 26, 2021

The southern state's Chief Minister, MK Stalin, announced the prize money on Saturday.


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced that his government will reward sportspersons who bag medals in the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

CM MK Stalin said that sportsperson who win a gold medal will be given Rs 30 million as prize money, while those winning silver medals will be given Rs 2o million and Rs 10 million will be given to bronze medal winners.

Gagan Narang, a Chennai native who represented India in shooting and won a bronze in the 2012 London Olympics in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event, is still the only individual medallist from the state.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the occasion of International Olympic Day on Wednesday, announced that sportspersons who have won medals in international games will be given jobs in the sports department so that new players can be encouraged by their experiences.

Exclusive: India expecting double-digit medals tally at Olympics, says Batra

A total of 102 Indian athletes across 14 sporting categories have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics slated to begin on July 23.

So far, the London Olympics in 2012 proved to be India’s best show at the showpiece event as the athletes won six medals.




