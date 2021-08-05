Tokyo Olympics: Bollywood celebs laud Indian men's hockey team after win against Germany
Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar were among those who celebrated the historic bronze medal.
Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate the Indian men's hockey team for their historic win at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
The team beat Germany 5-4 to secure the bronze medal, India's first in the sport in 41 years. Among the first to share his congratulations was actor Shah Rukh Khan.
Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2021
Action star Akshay Kumar also posted his congratulations to the team via an Instagram story.
"Congratulations, Tema India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020," the actor wrote.
Other actors included Abhishek Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kunal Kapoor and Nimrat Kaur.
Shining bright with all the bronze. Spectacular victory at the #Olympics. Kudos to the Indian Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the medal after 41 years!@TheHockeyIndia @WeAreTeamIndia #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/cScxwL88gR— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 5, 2021
A win that will go down in history!— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) August 5, 2021
What a phenomenal performance by our men’s hockey team
Bringing home the bronze after 41 years! Congratulations Team India #Olympics #Cheer4India #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/oEAcOVz8h1
Historic! What an incredible match! Such incredible spirit and determination! So proud of y’all! Jai Hind!! #Tokyo2020 #IndianHockey pic.twitter.com/mSgT31CyVY— Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) August 5, 2021
Huge congratulations to the men’s hockey team!!! Absolutely incredible #Olympics— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 5, 2021
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also joined in on celebrations.
Congratulations to Indian Men's hockey team for Bronze medal in Olympics 2020. #TeamIndia #Nationalpride #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/t2zOWDMfaZ— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 5, 2021
