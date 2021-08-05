Rest of Asia
Tokyo Olympics: Bollywood celebs laud Indian men's hockey team after win against Germany

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar were among those who celebrated the historic bronze medal.


Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate the Indian men's hockey team for their historic win at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The team beat Germany 5-4 to secure the bronze medal, India's first in the sport in 41 years. Among the first to share his congratulations was actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Action star Akshay Kumar also posted his congratulations to the team via an Instagram story.

"Congratulations, Tema India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020," the actor wrote.

Other actors included Abhishek Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kunal Kapoor and Nimrat Kaur.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also joined in on celebrations.

