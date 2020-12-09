Threat alert issued for Pakistan opposition's Lahore rally
Police warn that Maryam Nawaz and other opposition leaders may be targeted by terrorists
A threat alert was issued by police on Tuesday for the opposition's 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) public gathering on December 13.
The police warned that terrorists could target Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and other top political leadership of the opposition parties.
The police have asked the PDM leadership to cancel the Lahore public gathering owing to the security alert and in case of non-cancellation, has asked the opposition's leadership including Maryam to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident, reported ARY News.
The alert said that the political leadership of the opposition alliance should use bullet-proof vehicles during travelling and avoid popping their heads out from the sunroof.
The alert further said that measures were taken to increase the security of the political leaders and venue of the public gathering.
ARY News reported that on November 22, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) warned that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) could target the country's political leadership in the PDM rally in Peshawar.
The PDM has held similar rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta and Multan since October 16.
