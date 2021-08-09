Temple attacked in Pakistan returned to Hindus after repairs

Authorities arrested dozens of people suspected of taking part in the attack

A Hindu temple that was badly damaged last week by an angry crowd in central Pakistan was handed over to the Hindu community following repairs to the structure, a government official said on Monday.

The development comes five days after a group of Muslims attacked the temple in Bhong, a town in eastern Punjab province, damaging statues and burning down the temple’s main door. They were angry that a court granted bail to an eight-year-old Hindu boy who allegedly desecrated a local religious school.

District administrator Khurram Shahzad said local Hindus will soon resume worship at the temple.

