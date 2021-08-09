Rest of Asia
Temple attacked in Pakistan returned to Hindus after repairs

AP/Multan
Filed on August 9, 2021
Screengrab from a video of the temple attack in Pakistan.

Authorities arrested dozens of people suspected of taking part in the attack


A Hindu temple that was badly damaged last week by an angry crowd in central Pakistan was handed over to the Hindu community following repairs to the structure, a government official said on Monday.

The development comes five days after a group of Muslims attacked the temple in Bhong, a town in eastern Punjab province, damaging statues and burning down the temple’s main door. They were angry that a court granted bail to an eight-year-old Hindu boy who allegedly desecrated a local religious school.

District administrator Khurram Shahzad said local Hindus will soon resume worship at the temple.

Authorities arrested dozens of people suspected of taking part in the attack on the Hindu temple, saying they will have to pay for the temple’s repair.




