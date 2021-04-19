Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Telangana chief minister tests positive for Covid-19

ANI/Hyderabad
Filed on April 19, 2021

K Chandrasekhar Rao has mild symptoms and is under isolation

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has tested positive for Covid-19.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in a press note on Monday that the Chief Minister has mild symptoms of Covid-19 and he had been advised isolation.

“Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao tests positive for Covid-19. He has mild symptoms. He has been advised isolation. A team of doctors is monitoring his health,” he said.

Telangana reported 4,009 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths on Sunday. The number of active cases in Telangana stands at 39,154. The total count of cases in the state stands at 3,55,433 including 3,14,441 discharges and 1,838 deaths.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210416&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210419308&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 