Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Teenager dies after accidentally brushing teeth with rat poison

Web report/Mumbai
Filed on September 15, 2021
Photo: Alamy

She did not inform anyone about the incident for fear of being scolded

In a horrific incident, an 18-year-old girl from Mumbai, India died after she used rat poison to brush her teeth by mistake, instead of toothpaste.

The deceased, identified as Afsana Khan, had gone to brush her teeth in the morning on the day of the incident. Unfortunately, she picked up a tube of rat poison kept adjacent to the toothpaste.

According to The Indian Express, an officer stated that, while brushing, the youngster realised that it wasn't toothpaste and rinsed her mouth immediately.

Fearing that her mother would scold her, she did not inform anyone about the incident.

However, later, when she complained of a stomach ache, her mother took her to a hospital in Dharavi.

“Despite taking medicines, Khan kept complaining of stomach ache for three days, after which she told her mother that she accidentally used rat poison paste for toothpaste,” said the officer.

ALSO READ:

>> India: Girl consumes rat poison after quarrel with brother over mobile game

>> Man consumes poison, dies in accident on way to hospital

The teen was admitted to Sion hospital and then to a private hospital when she showed no improvement.

Despite all attempts to save her life, Afsana succumbed to the poisoning on September 12.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210915&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210919464&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 