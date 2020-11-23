Tarun Gogoi, former chief minister of Assam, passes away
He was 84 and survived by wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav.
Tarun Gogoi died in Guwahati on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-Covid-19 complications, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
He was 84 and survived by wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav.
Gogoi, a three-time chief minister, breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital at 5.34 pm, Sarma said.
He was first admitted to the hospital on August 26 after testing positive for Covid-19 and was released for a brief period before being admitted again on November 2.
His condition deteriorated on November 21, following multi-organ failure and was put on invasive ventilation.
Gogoi was given dialysis on Sunday. His condition deteriorated further over the past few hours and it was stated to be "very very critical".
Gogoi was the MLA from the Titabor assembly constituency since 2001. He was also a six-time parliamentarian and a Union minister twice.
