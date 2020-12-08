Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Taller than before, Mount Everest stands at 8,848.86 metres

IANS/Kathmandu
Filed on December 8, 2020

(AFP file)

Nepal had started re-measuring the height of Everest from 2017 and completed it last year.

It's official. The height of world's tallest peak is slightly higher than it was measured earlier.

On Tuesday, Nepal and China jointly announced that Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world, is 8,848.86 metres.

Nepal's Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Land Management Minister Padma Kumari Aryal, Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi and other officials made the announcement during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

Nepal had started re-measuring the height of Everest from 2017 and completed it last year.

Later, during the visit of Chinese President to Nepal last year, Nepal and China had agreed to remeasure the height of Everest.

Nepal decided to remeasure the peak after speculation that the widely accepted height might not be the actual height after the 2015 earthquake.

Officials of the government had coordinated with China, who sent its own team to measure the height of the Everest.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201207&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201209366&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 