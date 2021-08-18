Taliban vow no revenge, assure peace

Filed on August 18, 2021 | Last updated on August 18, 2021 at 12.15 am

The Taliban would not seek retribution against former soldiers and members of the Western-backed government.

The Afghan Taliban said on Tuesday they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law, as they held their first official news briefing since their shock seizure of Kabul.

The Taliban announcements, short on details but suggesting a softer line than during their rule 20 years ago, came as the United States and Western allies evacuated diplomats and civilians the day after scenes of chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans thronged the airfield.

“We don’t want any internal or external enemies,” the movement’s main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Women would be allowed to work and study and “will be very active in society but within the framework of Islam”, he added.

Mujahid said the Taliban would not seek retribution against former soldiers and members of the Western-backed government, adding the movement was granting an amnesty for former Afghan government soldiers as well as contractors and translators who worked for international forces.

“Nobody is going to harm you, nobody is going to knock on your doors,” he said, adding that there was a “huge difference” between the Taliban now and 20 years ago.

He said private media could continue to be free and independent in Afghanistan and that the Taliban were committed to the media freedom within their cultural framework.

He also said families trying to flee the country at the airport should return home and nothing would happen to them.