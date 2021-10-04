Taliban say forces destroy Daesh cell hours after Kabul blast
Local affiliate of Daesh, known as Daesh-Khorasan, has already claimed to have carried out attacks on Taliban targets.
Taliban government forces destroyed a Daesh cell in the north of Kabul late on Sunday, a spokesperson for the movement said, after a blast outside a mosque in the Afghan capital killed and wounded a number of civilians.
There was no confirmation that the operation was directly connected with Sunday's blast, which appeared to be the most serious attack in the Afghan capital since the withdrawal of U.S. forces at the end of August.
The local affiliate of Daesh, known as Daesh-Khorasan, has already claimed to have carried out attacks on Taliban targets and remains unreconciled to the movement which swept to victory over the Western-backed government in Kabul in August.
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said a special Taliban unit carried out an operation against Daesh elements in Kabul's 17th district, in the city's north late on Sunday.
"The Daesh base was entirely destroyed and all of the Daesh members inside were killed as a result of this decisive and successful attack," he said in a statement on Twitter early on Monday.
Earlier, local media had reported heavy clashes in the area and residents contacted confirmed they had heard explosions and gunfire during the night.
The Taliban, who are also fighting the remnants of forces loyal to Ahmad Massoud, an opposition leader from the Panjshir region north of Kabul, have said they have almost complete control of the country.
But Sunday's violence, and a string of smaller incidents in recent days in areas including Nangarhar on the border with Pakistan and Parwan north of Kabul, have shown that security threats have not disappeared.
Daesh has claimed responsibility for bomb attacks in the eastern city of Jalalabad as well for a suicide attack that killed 13 US troops and scores of Afghan civilians who had crowded outside the Kabul airport gates, desperate to secure seats on evacuation flights.
-
Rest of Asia
In surprise move, incoming Japan PM to call...
Kishida is set to unveil a cabinet abounding with allies of former... READ MORE
-
Europe
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes South...
The quake was at a depth of 100 km. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown...
New Zealand drops its coronavirus elimination plan as Delta variant... READ MORE
-
World
Plane carrying marriage proposal banner crashes...
Canadian authorities say a small plane crashed on an island near Old... READ MORE
-
Sports
T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan match tickets...
Seats in all sections, including General, General East, Premium,... READ MORE
-
Weather
Tropical storm Shaheen: Rains in UAE; dust storm...
Winds with top speeds of 55kmph will kick up dust in some areas,... READ MORE
-
Business
Gold price drops after hitting nearly 2-week high
The dollar index dropped to its lowest since September 29, making the ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Ministry announces 8-day leave for...
Encouraging employees of the Minister of Presidential Affairs and... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: Indian wins Dh10m in Big Ticket draw, untraceable
3 October 2021
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Three killed, flights delayed
3 October 2021
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
4 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?