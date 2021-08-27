Taliban say Afghan women health service staff should go back to work
The group says they will face no impediment to performing their duties
The Taliban have asked all women healthcare workers to return to work, a spokesman said on Friday amid mounting pressure on public services that has risen as many trained and educated Afghans have fled the country.
Women have been discouraged from going to work and even been turned away from their offices, prompting fears the movement will repeat the stance of their previous government before 2001 when women were not allowed to work.
However, growing complaints that the fragile health system was short of staff appear to have prompted an about-face.
“The Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate advises all women employees in the centre and provinces that they should attend work regularly,” a statement from spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
“They will face no impediment to performing their duties from the Islamic Emirate,” he said.
Since the Taliban swept into Kabul on August 15, they have struggled to re-establish basic services, with many specialists associated with the Western-backed government joining an exodus out of the country or remaining at home out of fear of reprisal.
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban say Afghan women health service staff...
The group says they will face no impediment to performing their duties READ MORE
-
Football
Man Utd agree deal with Juventus for Ronaldo...
Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached... READ MORE
-
World
Kabul attack carried out by one suicide bomber,...
There was no second explosion at a nearby hotel, Army Major General... READ MORE
-
Business
Only 28% Non-Resident Indians regularly file...
Indian expats in Dubai and other parts of the Arabian Gulf find the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Ramiz Raja set to become new PCB chairman
Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Raja to the governing board on... READ MORE
-
Football
Man Utd agree deal with Juventus for Ronaldo...
Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed lauds Emirati women's achievements
The UAE Vice-President shares a video showing the achievements of... READ MORE
-
World
Kabul attack carried out by one suicide bomber,...
There was no second explosion at a nearby hotel, Army Major General... READ MORE
News
Afghanistan: UAE facilitates evacuation of 28,000 people
26 August 2021
Aviation
Emirates adds another flight on Dubai-Muscat route
26 August 2021
News
UAE: Indian, Filipino, Jordanian share Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
26 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school