Taliban pledge safety for humanitarian workers: UN
UN humanitarian chief meets Taliban leadership in Kabul
The Taliban on Sunday pledged to guarantee the safety of humanitarian workers and aid access in Afghanistan in a meeting with the UN humanitarian chief in Kabul, a UN spokesman said.
Martin Griffiths was in the Afghan capital on Sunday for several days of meetings with Taliban leadership amid a looming humanitarian disaster in the country.
“The authorities pledged that the safety and security of humanitarian staff, and humanitarian access to people in need, will be guaranteed and that humanitarian workers — both men and women — will be guaranteed freedom of movement,” a statement from UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
Griffiths reiterated in the meeting that the humanitarian community was committed to delivering “impartial and independent humanitarian assistance,” the statement added.
He also called on all parties to ensure the rights and safety of women, both those contributing to aid delivery and civilians.
Women’s freedoms in Afghanistan were sharply curtailed under the Taliban’s 1996-2001 rule.
The Taliban delegation, led by the group’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, thanked UN officials for the “promised continuation of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people” and assured them “of cooperation and provision of needed facilities,” according to a statement posted on Twitter by Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen.
The UN says Afghanistan is mired in a humanitarian crisis affecting 18 million people, or half the population.
Even before the Taliban’s lightning offensive that ousted the Western-backed government on August 15, Afghanistan was already heavily aid-dependent — with 40 per cent of the country’s GDP drawn from foreign funding.
But the future of aid missions in the country under the Taliban has been a source of concern for the UN and aid groups, despite Taliban pledges of a softer brand of rule than during their first stint in power.
Several relief organisations have previously confirmed to AFP they were in talks with the Taliban to continue their operations, or have already received security guarantees for existing programs.
The UN said this week humanitarian flights had resumed to several Afghan provinces.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged “the Taliban and all other parties to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives and to ensure that humanitarian needs can be met” in a report to the Security Council this weekend.
The report was compiled as the mandate of the UN political mission in Afghanistan is scheduled to expire on September 17.
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban pledge safety for humanitarian workers: UN
UN humanitarian chief meets Taliban leadership in Kabul READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban say UN promises aid after meeting with...
Taliban assure the UN delegation of cooperation and provision of... READ MORE
-
Europe
UK PM Johnson to address lawmakers about...
Johnson has faced stinging criticism from lawmakers for intelligence... READ MORE
-
World
UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi...
Houthi militias targeted Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Region, Jazan,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE visas, partnerships: 13 projects announced
The aim is to establish the UAE as a global nation and a testbed for... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
The country ranks 23rd globally in terms of retention of talent READ MORE
-
Government
UAE announces 10 principles for the next 50 years
The document is a strategic roadmap for the country's new era of... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
New visas to give young expats more time to...
The UAE leadership on Sunday announced the launch of a Green Visa for ... READ MORE
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000
5 September 2021
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till they are 25
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
5 September 2021
Government
UAE announces 10 principles for the next 50 years
5 September 2021
Transport
Ajman-Abu Dhabi bus services resume today