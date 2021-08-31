Taliban in talks with Qatar, Turkey about Kabul airport management, says France
'The Security Council resolution about securing the airport must be implemented'
The Taliban are in talks with Qatar and Turkey about the management of Kabul airport and should secure the airport as soon as possible so that people who want to leave Afghanistan can do so using commercial flights, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday.
"The Security Council resolution about securing the airport must be implemented. There are talks under way with the Qataris and Turks about management of the airport. We must demand that access to the airport is safe," Le Drian said on France 2 television.
Le Drian also said that France must continue to put pressure on the Taliban but is not negotiating with them.
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban in talks with Qatar, Turkey about Kabul...
'The Security Council resolution about securing the airport must be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai travel: Emirates issues guidelines for...
GDRFA or ICA approval is not required for tourists... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Pakistani artist to display 'largest'...
Showcases world's largest Quran on canvas with aluminium and gold-... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
US suspends diplomatic presence in Afghanistan,...
'We will continue our relentless efforts to help Americans, foreign... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Pre-entry approval must for residents from ...
Passengers will need to present a rapid PCR test report with a QR... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi adds more destinations to ‘Green...
UAE authorities opened visit visas and entry permits for travellers... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai travel: Emirates issues guidelines for...
GDRFA or ICA approval is not required for tourists... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Pakistani artist to display 'largest'...
Showcases world's largest Quran on canvas with aluminium and gold-... READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to fall in September 2021
30 August 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla