Taliban envoy urges for UN acceptance
This is the second time when the Taliban have urged to represent Afghanistan at the international forum
The Taliban-nominated envoy to the United Nations Suhail Shaheen once again called on the organisation to allow him to represent Afghanistan at the international forum.
Shaheen said that the former government of Afghanistan has collapsed and hence its envoy cannot represent the country, Tolo News reported.
“The Kabul Administration exists no more and has no components of a government while IEA (Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan), having all components of a government, is the only and real representative of the people of Afghanistan,” Shaheen said in a tweet.
This is the second time when the Taliban have urged to represent the taken over country at the international forum.
Shaheen had said that they have the right to participate in the UN and criticised the decision of excluding them in this year’s United Nations General Assembly.
He also added that the Taliban are being supported by the people of Afghanistan and they (the Taliban) have the capability to defend them, thus the UN must recognse the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press.
Despite the Taliban announcing a general amnesty in Afghanistan, the country is witnessing intense violence against the minorities and people who worked for the democratically elected Afghan government.
