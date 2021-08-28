Taliban condemn US drone attack, prepare to set up new Afghan government
A spokesman says the attack that killed two Daesh militants was a "clear attack on Afghan territory"
The Taliban condemned on Saturday a US drone strike against Daesh militants following Thursday’s suicide attack outside Kabul airport, with a spokesman describing the operation as a “clear attack on Afghan territory”.
“The Americans should have informed us (Taliban) before conducting the air strike, it was a clear attack on Afghan territory,” Zabihullah Mujahid said.
He said the Taliban expected to take full control of Kabul airport very shortly, once US forces leave, and would announce a full cabinet in the coming days.
He added that officials had already been appointed to run key institutions including the ministries of public health and education and the central bank. He also said he expected the serious economic turbulence which has hit the afghani currency to ease soon.
The United States said it had killed two Daesh militants planning attacks in Afghanistan following a deadly bombing outside the airport on Thursday.
American officials also warned of a high risk of further attacks by the group as it winds up its mission. The United States and allied foreign forces are seeking to withdraw by a Tuesday deadline set by President Joe Biden.
