Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Taliban condemn attack at Kabul airport

AP/Kabul
Filed on August 26, 2021
Medical and hospital staff bring an injured man on a stretcher for treatment after two blasts outside the airport in Kabul. — AFP

Taliban spokesman says the blasts occurred in an area controlled by US forces


The Taliban have condemned the attack outside Kabul’s airport, saying it occurred in an area controlled by US forces.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said his group “strongly condemns” Thursday’s attack and is paying close attention to security.

The attack was believed to be carried out by Afghanistan’s Daesh group affiliate.

Russian officials said two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, killing at least 13 people and injuring 15.

A US official said the complex attack was “definitely believed” to have been carried out by the Daesh group, whose affiliate in Afghanistan grew out of disaffected Taliban members.

Even as the area was hit, the official said evacuation flights continued to take off from Kabul airport, which Western governments earlier warned was a target.

One explosion went off in a crowd of people waiting to enter the airport, according to Adam Khan, an Afghan waiting nearby. He said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded, including some who lost body parts.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the explosion, the White House said.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210822&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829774&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 