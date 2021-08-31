Taliban celebrate as last US troops leave
There was a mixture of triumph and elation on the one side as the Taliban celebrated their victory, and fear on the other.
The Taliban celebrated their victory over the United States on Tuesday, firing guns into the air, parading coffins draped in US and Nato flags and setting about enforcing their rule after the last US troops withdrew from a shattered Afghanistan.
The group now control more territory than when they last ruled before they were driven out in America’s longest war, which took the lives of nearly 2,500 US troops and an estimated 240,000 Afghans, and cost some $2 trillion.
“We are proud of these moments, that we liberated our country from a great power,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at Kabul airport after a C-17 aircraft took the last troops out a minute before midnight, ending a hasty and humiliating exit for Washington and its Nato allies.
There was a mixture of triumph and elation on the one side as the Taliban celebrated their victory, and fear on the other.
While crowds lined the streets of the eastern city of Khost for a fake funeral with coffins draped with Western flags, long lines formed in Kabul outside banks shuttered since the fall of the capital.
-
Africa
380,000 affected by heavy flooding in South...
Access is a major challenge, with the majority of flood-affected... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Airfares double as demand for travel ...
After Kerala, the second-highest prices are from Mumbai closely... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: No relief in sight for Bengaluru traffic...
Karnataka chief minister Bommai adds a new twist to commuters' woes READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Video: Afghan singer's soulful song about...
The clip has been viewed more than 458,000 times READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Airfares double as demand for travel ...
After Kerala, the second-highest prices are from Mumbai closely... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Vaccinated passengers from India, Pakistan can...
All passengers arriving in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah with newly... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai tourists need not show vaccine records, say ...
Passengers choosing to travel into other emirates must continue to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Temperature to gradually decrease in ...
September is considered the last month of summer, according to... READ MORE
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla