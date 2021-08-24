Taliban appoint finance minister, intelligence chief in Afghanistan: Report

The Pajhwok news agency reported the developments on Tuesday

The Taliban have appointed a new finance minister, an intelligence chief, and an acting interior minister in Afghanistan, the Pajhwok news agency reported on Tuesday.

It said Gul Agha would be the finance minister and Sadr Ibrahim would be the acting interior minister.

Najibullah would be intelligence chief, while Mullah Shirin would be Kabul governor and Hamdullah Nomani the mayor of the capital.