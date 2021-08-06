Taleban's actions won't help them gain international legitimacy: White House
Taleban attackers killed a top government media official in the latest series of killings.
Recent actions by the Taleban will not help them gain international legitimacy, the White House said on Friday, after insurgents from the group killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul.
"Our view is that, if the Taleban claim to want international legitimacy, these actions are not going to get them the legitimacy they seek," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a press briefing.
"They do not have to stay on this trajectory. They can choose to devote the same energy to the peace process as they are to their military campaign."
Taleban attackers killed Dawa Khan Menapal, head of the Government Media and Information Centre, in the latest in a series of killings aimed at weakening President Ashraf Ghani's democratically elected government.
-
Americas
Look: Nasa Mars rover begins collecting rock in...
Nasa plans a mission to bring around 30 samples back to Earth in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: JPMorgan mandates masks for employees...
JPMorgan has brought back employees in the United States to the... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel names president's brother as US envoy,...
Herzog served in the Israeli military for 40 years, was chief of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghan war has entered deadlier, more destructive ...
More than 1,000 civilians killed in the past month during a Taleban... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian expats plan holidays back home as UAE...
Many expats eagerly looking forward to spending time with their... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai Metro service disrupted between 2 stations: ...
'Alternative buses service has been provided between both stations' READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights from some Indian cities to Abu Dhabi from ...
All travellers will be required to quarantine for 10 days. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Bahrain adds more countries to travel red...
Bahrain’s Civil Aviations Affairs issues travel advisory update. READ MORE
News
Why UAE residents are buying more used cars