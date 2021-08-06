Taleban commander among 40 killed in Afghanistan
Mawlawi Mubarak was killed in air raids on Thursday.
A total of 40 militants, including a key Taleban commander, were killed as Afghan fighters struck a Taleban gathering in Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province, an army statement released on Friday said.
Mawlawi Mubarak, the commander of the so-called Red Army unit of the Taleban, was killed in the air raids launched at 10.48 pm on Thursday night, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.
Lashkar Gah has been the scene of fierce fighting over the past couple of weeks.
Afghan security forces have launched a major offensive operation in the city and urged the residents to evacuate the areas under Taleban control.
Out of the 10 districts in Lashkar Gah, nine have been captured by the Taleban in the recent fightings.
Twelve of the 13 districts in Helmand are controlled by the militants.
Only Kajaki district remains under government control.
