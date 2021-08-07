Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Taleban capture second Afghan provincial capital in 24 hours

AFP/Kabul
Filed on August 7, 2021
AFP

Sheberghan city is home to the warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum.


The Taleban Saturday captured Sheberghan city in Jawzjan, the deputy governor said, the second Afghan provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in less than 24 hours.

"The (government) forces and officials have retreated to the airport," Jawzjan deputy governor Qader Malia told AFP.

The city is home to notorious warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, who only returned to Afghanistan this week from medical treatment in Turkey.

The Taleban have gained vast parts of rural Afghanistan since launching a series of offensives in May to coincide with the start of the final withdrawal of foreign troops.

On Friday, Zaranj city in Nimroz fell to the Taleban "without a fight", according to its deputy governor, becoming the first provincial capital to be taken by the insurgents.

There was more resistance in Sheberghan, several sources told AFP, but an aide to Dostum confirmed the city had been taken.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210514&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519524&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 