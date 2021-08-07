Taleban capture second Afghan provincial capital in 24 hours
Sheberghan city is home to the warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum.
The Taleban Saturday captured Sheberghan city in Jawzjan, the deputy governor said, the second Afghan provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in less than 24 hours.
"The (government) forces and officials have retreated to the airport," Jawzjan deputy governor Qader Malia told AFP.
The city is home to notorious warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, who only returned to Afghanistan this week from medical treatment in Turkey.
The Taleban have gained vast parts of rural Afghanistan since launching a series of offensives in May to coincide with the start of the final withdrawal of foreign troops.
On Friday, Zaranj city in Nimroz fell to the Taleban "without a fight", according to its deputy governor, becoming the first provincial capital to be taken by the insurgents.
There was more resistance in Sheberghan, several sources told AFP, but an aide to Dostum confirmed the city had been taken.
