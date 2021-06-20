Rest of Asia
Strong earthquake shakes New Zealand's Kermadec Islands

June 20, 2021
Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes the area around islands


A magnitude 6.3 earthquake shook the area around New Zealand's Kermadec Islands early Monday, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake, which struck at 1705 GMT Sunday, had an epicentre located 938 kilometers northeast of Ngunguru, on New Zealand's North Island, at a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or a tsunami. The tiny Kermadec Islands are mostly uninhabited.




