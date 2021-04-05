Strong 5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes New Zealand

Filed on April 5, 2021 | Last updated on April 5, 2021 at 12.09 pm

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the eastern coast of North Island in New Zealand on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 30km (18.64 miles), the EMSC said.