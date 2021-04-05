Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Strong 5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes New Zealand

Reuters/f North Island
Filed on April 5, 2021 | Last updated on April 5, 2021 at 12.09 pm

The quake was at a depth of 30km

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the eastern coast of North Island in New Zealand on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 30km (18.64 miles), the EMSC said.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /world/rest-of-asia/girl-3-rescued-from-rubble-nearly-three-days-after-turkey-earthquake macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 