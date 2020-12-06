SpiceJet undershoots runway; 2 pilots grounded, inquiry underway

Filed on December 6, 2020 | Last updated on December 6, 2020 at 09.43 am

The incident took place when the flight landed before the designated landing zone on the runway.

The Civil Aviation regulator has grounded two SpiceJet pilots, who operated the Bengaluru-Guwahati flight that undershot the runway, while landing at Guwahati airport.

The two pilots have been off-rostered pending investigation into the matter, a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said on Saturday.

Accordingly, the incident took place on Friday, when the flight landed before the designated landing zone on the runway.

However, no passenger was hurt.

Besides, the aircraft also did not sustain any damage, whereas a few runway lights were hit during the landing.