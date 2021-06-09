South African woman gives birth to 10 babies, breaks record
Mother of the newborns was told earlier on the basis of scans that she was going to have eight babies
A South African woman, who gave birth to 10 babies at once on Monday night, broke the Guinness World Record held by a Moroccan woman who gave birth to nine children last month.
"It's seven boys and three girls,” an excited Teboho Tsotetsi, the father of the newborns told the Pretoria News after the birth of the decuplets. “
She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional.”
The mother of the newborns, Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, was told on the basis of scans that she was going to have eight babies, but was pleasantly surprised to find 10. Interestingly, she also has six-year-old twins. According to her, she did not undergo any fertility treatments.
A retail store manager at Gauteng in South Africa, she was worried about her unborn children. "How would they fit in the womb? Would they survive? What if they came out conjoined at the head, in the stomachs or hands?" she told a newspaper.
"I asked myself all these questions until the doctor assured me that my womb was starting to expand inside. God made a miracle and my children stayed in the womb without any complications."
