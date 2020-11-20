Six years on, death of Indian-Fijian nurse still a mystery
Reward of $500,000 offered by New South Wales government for information that could solve the case of Monika Chetty.
The investigation authorities in Australia are yet to make a breakthrough in the mysterious death of Indian-Fijian woman Monika Chetty in 2014, a senior police official said on Friday, even after the New South Wales government recently announced a hefty $500,000 reward for providing information to solve the case.
Monika Chetty, 39, was found alive in bushland at West Hoxton, about 40 kilometres west of Sydney in January 2014, five to 10 days after she had been doused in acid. She later died almost a month later in hospital.
Police had confirmed that officers from Liverpool City Police Area Command were called to Ferraro Crescent, West Hoxton, following reports of a woman needing assistance. On arrival, police located the woman in nearby bushland, suffering extensive burns to her face and body.
New South Wales (NSW) police spokesperson said Friday that the investigation was continuing and no arrests have been made so far.
The spokesperson confirmed that the inquest into the death of the nurse was to begin in the next week or two.
