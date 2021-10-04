Six killed in clashes during Indian farmers' protest
Farmers alleged a car owned by the son of Ajay Mishra, junior home minister, ran over two farmers.
Six people were killed when violence broke out in India’s Uttar Pradesh state on Sunday after a car linked to a federal minister ran over two farmers taking part in a protest against controversial farm laws.
Farmers alleged the car was owned by the son of Ajay Mishra, who serves as India’s junior home minister. The two farmers who were hit were killed, they said.
Mishra said his son was not present at the incident, but that a car driven by “our driver” had lost control and hit the farmers after “miscreants” pelted stones at the car and attacked it with sticks and sword.
“If my son would’ve been there, he wouldn’t have come out alive,” he said.
In subsequent clashes, three members of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, a driver and two other farmers were killed, according to party and police officials. The violence broke out in the Lakhimpur Kheri district, about 130km north of the state’s capital Lucknow.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office said an investigating was under way.
The incident sparked further protests and road blockades in some parts of the state and prompted an outcry on social media from opposition leaders.
A number of national and regional opposition leaders were set to visit the families of the victims on Monday.
In India’s longest-running agricultural protest, tens of thousands of farmers have camped for months on major highways to New Delhi to oppose the three laws. They say the legislation will erode a longstanding mechanism that gives farmers a minimum guaranteed price for their rice and wheat.
The government says the laws will help growers get better prices.
The protests have gained momentum in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state assembly election next year, with a group of influential farmer leaders ratchet up pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to roll back the laws.
-
Rest of Asia
North Korea accuses UN of double standards over...
North Korean official says UN remains silent about US joint military... READ MORE
-
World
Saudi confirms first round of talks with new...
Discussions are still in the exploratory phase, Saudi Foreign... READ MORE
-
World
Pakistan PM orders probe as 'Pandora Papers'...
Investigation says Pakistani ministers, families own companies and... READ MORE
-
World
Merkel urges compromise at start of tough...
Merkel says the country once again had the opportunity to "shape" its ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
The general public has been reminded to adhere to all safety... READ MORE
-
World
Pakistan PM orders probe as 'Pandora Papers'...
Investigation says Pakistani ministers, families own companies and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Look: Sheikh Hamdan riding the Dubai Metro to...
Dubai Metro is the easiest way to reach the Expo 2020 site, RTA said... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian wins Dh10m in Big Ticket draw,...
The winner's contact numbers in India are not reachable READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Three killed, flights delayed
3 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?