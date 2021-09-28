Singapore population sees biggest percentage drop since 1950
This is the second consecutive year the city-state saw its population shrink
Singapore’s population size this year saw its sharpest percentage drop since 1950, a report said on Tuesday, as coronavirus-induced travel restriction kept foreigners away from the Asian financial hub.
It was the second consecutive year the city-state saw its population shrink and only the third time it had negative growth since 1950, according to an official annual population report.
The total population, which includes foreigners who live, work and study in Singapore but are not permanent residents, dropped by 4.1 per cent to 5.45 million people.
That was largely as a result of a 10.7 per cent decrease in its non-resident population.
Similar to other developed nations, Singapore has been experiencing a dwindling birth rate and ageing population.
The government has offered one-off payment to encourage Singaporeans to have children during the Covid-19 pandemic.
