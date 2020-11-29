Severe fire danger for Australia as temperatures smash records
Temperatures are expected to cross 40 degrees for a second straight day on Sunday.
Parts of Australia, including Sydney, sweltered through the hottest November night on record with temperatures likely to stay high on Sunday, prompting authorities to issue a total fire ban.
Sydney CBD surpassed 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) on Saturday while swathes of western New South Wales, South Australia and northern Victoria baked through even higher temperatures nearing 45 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to cross 40 degrees for a second straight day on Sunday while the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a five or six-day heatwave for parts of northern New South Wales and southeast Queensland.
The predictions for soaring temperatures prompted the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) to say demand may exceed supply in New South Wales on Sunday afternoon.
Australia has been experiencing hotter and longer summers with last season dubbed “Black Summer” by Prime Minister Scott Morrison due to unusually prolonged and intense bushfires that burned nearly 12 million hectares (30 million acres), killed 33 people and an estimated 1 billion animals.
The Rural Fire Service issued a total fire ban for most of eastern and northeastern NSW for Sunday, saying there was a “very high to severe fire danger forecast” as hot, gusty winds exacerbate dry conditions.
