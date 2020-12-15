Rest of Asia
Senior Indian Navy officer dies due to Covid-19

PTI/New Delhi
Filed on December 15, 2020
AFP photo used for illustrative purpose

Vice Admiral Srikant was Indian Navy’s senior-most submariner

Vice Admiral Srikant died on Tuesday morning due to Covid-19-related complications, officials said. The vice admiral, the Navy's senior-most submariner, was due to retire on December 31.

Expressing his condolences, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Deeply pained at the untimely and sudden demise of Director General Seabird, Vice Admiral Srikant.”

The Ministry of Defence and the Indian Navy will always remember his stellar contributions and remarkable service to the nation, Singh noted.

“My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends. Om Shanti!” the minister stated.

Previously, he had held charge of Inspector General of Nuclear Safety and Commandant of the National Defence College, officials noted.




