Senior Afghan leaders to travel to Doha for talks with Taleban
The eight-member delegation will include senior Afghan peace official Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai.
Senior Afghan leaders will fly to Doha for talks with the Taleban this week, as the group takes a hard stance on negotiations, even warning Turkey against plans to keep some troops in Afghanistan to run and guard Kabul’s main airport.
The eight-member delegation will include senior Afghan peace official Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai, and is expected to discuss the speeding up of peace talks, a government official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.
The Taleban did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the talks, which are separate from the stalled intra-Afghan negotiations taking place between Taleban and Afghan government negotiators in the Qatari capital of Doha.
The news of the delegation’s visit came hours after the Taleban warned of “consequences” of plans to keep some Turkish troops in Afghanistan to run and guard Kabul airport after foreign forces pull out.
It was not immediately clear if the Kabul airport matter would be discussed between the Taleban and the senior Afghan delegation, expected to fly to Doha on Friday.
AIRPORT PLAN
Ankara, which has offered to run and guard the airport in the capital after NATO withdraws, has been in talks with the United States on financial, political and logistical support.
Turkey has repeated that the airport must stay open to preserve diplomatic missions in Afghanistan, where a blast rocked Kabul on Tuesday and clashes have intensified across the country.
“If Turkish officials fail to reconsider their decision and continue the occupation of our country, the Islamic Emirate... will take a stand against them,” the Taleban said in a statement, referring to Turkey’s plan.
-
Europe
Italy bans cruise liners from Venice, after years ...
The ban will take effect from August 1. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Greece to require vaccination at indoor ...
Those dining outdoors will not require proof of vaccination or a test. READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Olympics: Federer withdraws from Tokyo Games with ...
'I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck' READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel: Airports ready, but when will...
Authorities have ensured all protocols are in place, as they await... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE saw rise in Covid cases, deaths after holidays
After the Eid Al Adha break last year, average daily cases increased... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Eid Al Adha: UAE mosques can host special prayers
Worshippers would need to strictly adhere to Covid-19 safety measures ... READ MORE
-
News
Free three-day public parking in Sharjah for Eid...
The authority reiterated that the exemption does not apply to Arafat... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Pakistani boy with rare cancer gets free...
He had initially complained of pain in his throat and was later... READ MORE
News
UAE jobs: Coders can earn up to Dh35,000 a month