Saudi-led coalition intercepts explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis

Militants aimed to target civilians and civilian objects in the southern region

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced that it intercepted and destroyed on Friday a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the southern region of Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesman Brigadier-General Turki Al Malki, said the bomb-laden UAV was launched to target civilians and civilian objects in the southern region of Saudi Arabia. — Wam