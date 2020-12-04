Saudi-led coalition intercepts explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis
Militants aimed to target civilians and civilian objects in the southern region
The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced that it intercepted and destroyed on Friday a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the southern region of Saudi Arabia.
Coalition spokesman Brigadier-General Turki Al Malki, said the bomb-laden UAV was launched to target civilians and civilian objects in the southern region of Saudi Arabia. — Wam
-
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-led coalition intercepts explosive-laden...
Militants aimed to target civilians and civilian objects in the... READ MORE
-
Americas
UAE underscores commitment to working with...
Lana Nusseibeh, UAE's ambassador to the UN, says Palestinian issue a... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to...
Similar cables were sent to King Salman by their Highnesses the Crown ... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leaders send condolences to Saudi Arabia King ...
The three leaders also sent condolences to France's President... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews