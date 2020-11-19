Saudi hikes minimum wage for citizens

Employees who fall under Nitaqat employment programme to get raise of SAR 1,000.

According to a new ministerial order, the minimum wage for Saudi employees has been raised by SAR 1,000.

Ahmed Al-Rajhi, Saudi Arabia Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, issued an order on Wednesday, hiking the minimum wages paid to Saudi nationals, who come under the Nitaqat employment programme, to SAR 4,000 from SAR 3,000.

Even wages of part-time worker will also be calculated in the Nitaqat programme as half of a Saudi worker, provided that social insurance contributions are paid for him with a minimum monthly wage of SR3,000, the ministry said.