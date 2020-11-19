Saudi hikes minimum wage for citizens
Employees who fall under Nitaqat employment programme to get raise of SAR 1,000.
According to a new ministerial order, the minimum wage for Saudi employees has been raised by SAR 1,000.
Ahmed Al-Rajhi, Saudi Arabia Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, issued an order on Wednesday, hiking the minimum wages paid to Saudi nationals, who come under the Nitaqat employment programme, to SAR 4,000 from SAR 3,000.
Even wages of part-time worker will also be calculated in the Nitaqat programme as half of a Saudi worker, provided that social insurance contributions are paid for him with a minimum monthly wage of SR3,000, the ministry said.
-
Americas
Apple to pay $113m settlement for iPhone...
Apple in 2016 quietly updated software on models of the iPhone 6, 7... READ MORE
-
Europe
Wild animal populations not declining as feared:...
WWF’s Living Planet Index in September reported 68% fall in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Saudi hikes minimum wage for citizens
Employees who fall under Nitaqat employment programme to get raise of ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start...
Obama’s ‘A Promised Land’ sold nearly 890,000... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,154 Covid-19 cases, 613 recoveries
UAE has conducted over 18 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews