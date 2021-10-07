Russia to invite Taliban to international talks in Moscow on October 20
Negotiations to also involve China, India, Iran and Pakistan, says Kremlin envoy
Russia will invite the Taliban to international talks on Afghanistan scheduled for October 20 in Moscow, the Kremlin’s envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said Thursday.
In response to a question from Russian journalists on whether representatives of the group would be invited to negotiations involving China, India, Iran and Pakistan, Kabulov said: “Yes”.
The talks will follow a G20 summit on Afghanistan on October 12 that will seek to help the country avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in the wake of the Taliban takeover.
Kabulov was also asked whether Russia would deliver aid to Afghanistan, where the humanitarian crisis is growing worse, a top UN official warned Wednesday.
Russia would do so, but the details were still being decided, Kabulov said.
“This is being worked out,” he told journalists, saying “cargo” was being collected.
ALSO READ:
>> No one from Afghanistan will address world leaders at UN
>> Taliban name Afghan UN envoy, seek to speak to world leaders
Moscow has moved to engage with the Taliban but stopped short of recognition of the group, which is banned as a terrorist organisation in Russia.
On Monday, Kabulov said Moscow would not “exclude” revising the UN sanctions regime against the Taliban.
“But at this stage we believe it is not expedient to rush,” he said.
The Kremlin has in recent years reached out to the Taliban and hosted its representatives in Moscow several times, most recently in July.
Unlike Western countries that rushed to evacuate diplomats after the Taliban swept to power in August, Russia has kept its embassy in Kabul open.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticised the foreign involvement in Afghan domestic affairs and said Moscow had “learnt lessons” from the Soviet Union’s invasion of the country.
In the 1980s, Moscow fought a disastrous decade-long war in Afghanistan that killed up to two million Afghans, forced seven million more from their homes and led to the deaths of more than 14,000 Soviet troops.
Putin has also warned about members of extremist groups exploiting political turmoil in Afghanistan to cross into neighbouring countries as refugees.
In the wake of the Taliban takeover, Russia held military drills with ex-Soviet Tajikistan — where it operates a military base — and in Uzbekistan. Both countries share a border with Afghanistan.
Moscow also said it received orders for new arms and weapons from the Central Asian nations.
While the Taliban has said it does not pose a threat to Central Asian countries, the ex-Soviet republics in the region have previously been targeted by attacks attributed to allies of Afghan militias.
The Taliban were initially in power in Afghanistan from 1996 until they were toppled by the 2001 US-led invasion following the September 11, 2001 attacks that were plotted by Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden from Afghan soil.
-
World
Tanzanian-born author wins Nobel Literature Prize
Abdulrazak Gurnah honoured for works touching on theme of refugee... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Moderna plans mRNA vaccine factory in...
Moderna's proposed site will also include bottling and packaging... READ MORE
-
Markets
Indian rupee rises to 20.37 versus UAE dirham
Gains in Indian equities boost rupee against other currencies. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Active Covid-19 cases lowest in 204 days
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: India to reopen for tourists from...
Country had been closed for over a year due to the pandemic READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Dubai: This expat once paid Dh2,000 annual rent...
Shaukat Ali Rana has lived in the UAE since 1968, back when it was... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Afghanistan pavilion opens to...
Pavilion had remained closed for the first week of the fair READ MORE
-
Arts and Culture
Expo 2020: Inside a pavilion mapping Dubai...
The Vision Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is an immersive dive into the... READ MORE
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
6 October 2021
News
Dubai to host first-ever Miss Universe UAE
7 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?