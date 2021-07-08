Russia: Putin lifts ban on charter flights to Egypt six years after crash
The flights were stopped after a plane crash in 2015 killed 224 people.
President Vladimir Putin scrapped Russia's ban on charter flights to Egypt on Thursday, six years after suspending them for national security seasons in the aftermath of a plane crash.
The flights were stopped after a Metrojet plane taking Russian holiday makers back from Sharm El Sheikh to St Petersburg broke up over the Sinai Peninsula in October 2015, killing 224 people.
Russia concluded the plane was destroyed by a bomb. A group affiliated with Daesh militants claimed responsibility.
Putin's decree lifting the ban will be a boon for Egypt's year-round resorts in Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada which attracted large numbers of Russians in the past.
Russia and Egypt agreed to resume all flights in a call in April between Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Egypt's presidency said at the time.
-
Rest of Asia
Russia: Putin lifts ban on charter flights to...
The flights were stopped after a plane crash in 2015 killed 224... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Kerala reports Zika virus cases
Authorities taking measures by collecting samples of Aedes mosquitoes ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Fans banned from Games venues in Tokyo: Olympic...
Games to happen mostly behind closed doors. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Austria's anti-terror law targets Muslim...
Under the law, released terror offenders would be monitored with... READ MORE
-
News
Ship fire at port didn't affect operations, says...
Casualties avoided as ship was immediately evacuated; cause of fire... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Hamdan praises security forces over port...
The fire on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port was brought under control... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 2 expats win Dh500,000 each in Mahzooz draw
Mahmoud intends to help some people who have fallen on hard times due ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,539 Covid cases, 1,525 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 283,327 additional tests. READ MORE
News
UAE Golden Visa: 24x7 service launched in Dubai
7 July 2021
News
UAE ranked world's 2nd safest country in 2021