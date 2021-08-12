Russia detains head of hypersonics research facility in treason case
Russia's Federal Security Service identified him as Alexander Kuranov.
Russia has detained the head of a research facility that specialises in hypersonic technology in Moscow on suspicion of state treason, the TASS news agency cited a source as saying on Thursday.
Russia's Federal Security Service will ask a court to hold him in custody for two months, the report said. It named him as Alexander Kuranov, whose profile on the Hypersonic Systems Research Facility's site says he is a specialist in hypersonic technology.
Russia, whose ties with the West have spiralled to post-Cold War lows since 2014, has been developing a number of hypersonic weapons in recent years that President Vladimir Putin has touted as unparallelled.
A lawyer for Kuranov could not immediately be reached for comment.
A number of Russian scientists, soldiers and officials have been charged with treason in recent years after being accused of passing sensitive material to foreign countries.
Critics of the Kremlin say the charges are often unfounded and cannot be scrutinised because they are classified.
-
Rest of Asia
Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence
Government has submitted a proposal. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Russia detains head of hypersonics research...
Russia's Federal Security Service identified him as Alexander Kuranov. READ MORE
-
News
India's 75th Independence Day: Dubai student...
The Year 3 student, with the help of friends, will be launching a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Veteran actor Durdana Butt dies at 83
She had been battling cancer. READ MORE
-
News
How this Emirati antique collector helped...
He keeps their prized possessions safe in a special museum at his... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence
Government has submitted a proposal. READ MORE
-
Business
UAE consumer confidence rising with steady...
The research data confirms that the retail recovery detected in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,260 Covid-19 cases, 1,404...
The country has conducted 68.7 million tests so far. READ MORE
News
Dubai: Two Indians become millionaires overnight
11 August 2021
News
UAE: Dh3,000 fine for dirty cars in new crackdown