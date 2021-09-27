Rs600,000 Bluetooth slippers: Several arrested for attempting to cheat in exam

Two police constables were also suspended for their alleged role in helping their wives cheat

Five people were arrested in Bikaner, Rajasthan for allegedly attempting to cheat in an exam by fitting expensive Bluetooth devices inside their slippers.

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) was held on Sunday with tight security measures in place to prevent illegal practices. The measures included suspension of mobile Internet services in several districts, including Jaipur.

Despite this, police discovered cheating rackets aplenty. Local media reported as many as 40 people have been arrested, while over a dozen have been interrogated.

Of the five people arrested, three were found wearing slippers with a small calling device fitted with a SIM card. A tiny Bluetooth-enabled device was also fitted in the ear of the candidates.

Initial investigations revealed that two of the arrested had sold the slippers to the candidates at an exorbitant price of Rs6 lakh each (nearly Dh30,000).

Authorities noted that the accused were caught before the exam at a bus stand. “During checking, the slippers and other devices were recovered," said an official.

As per Times of India, police have also identified the mastermind as one Tulsi Ram Kaler, who owns a coaching centre in Bikaner. Kaler has reportedly been arrested in the past as well for similar cheating cases. Police said he is currently on the run.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: Student sues varsity for cancelling grades over 'cheating'

Authorities in other districts have also been alerted. Several dummy candidates who tried to appear on behalf of REET candidates have been arrested.

Meanwhile, two police constables in Sawai Madhopur were also suspended for their alleged role in helping their wives cheat.