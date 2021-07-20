Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid Al Adha prayers
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Rockets hit the Afghan capital on Tuesday, landing near the presidential palace during prayers for Eid Al Adha, officials and media said, but it was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.
Three rockets landed outside the palace, said interior ministry spokesperson Mirwais Stanekzai, adding that there were no immediate reports of injuries.
The attack interrupted an outdoor gathering for prayers in the palace compound attended by President Ashraf Ghani, television images showed.
The prayers continued amid the sound of explosions, however, and Ghani later delivered a speech from an outdoor podium, broadcast on local media.
Insecurity has been growing in Afghanistan, largely spurred by fighting in its provinces as foreign troops withdraw and Taleban insurgents launch major offensives, taking districts and border crossings.
Unlike some previous years, the Taleban did not declare a ceasefire during the Eid holiday this year.
On Monday, 15 diplomatic missions and the NATO representative in Kabul urged the Taleban to halt offensives, just hours after the insurgents and the Afghan government failed to agree on a ceasefire at talks in Doha.
