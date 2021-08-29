Rest of Asia
Rocket hits near Kabul airport, kills child: Afghan police

AP/Kabul
Filed on August 29, 2021
An Afghan police chief said a rocket has struck a neighbourhood northwest of Kabul’s international airport amid the US evacuation there, killing a child.

Rashid, the Kabul police chief who goes by one name, said the rocket struck Sunday afternoon.

No group immediately claimed the attack.

The rocket fire comes as the United States winds down a historic airlift that saw tens of thousands evacuated from Kabul’s international airport, the scene of much of the chaos that engulfed the Afghan capital since the Taliban took over two weeks ago.

After a Daesh affiliate’s suicide attack that killed over 180 people, the Taliban increased its security around the airfield as Britain ended its evacuation flights Saturday.

The United States had warned Saturday of a "specific, credible threat" near Kabul airport and urged its citizens to leave the area.




