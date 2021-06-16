Putin, Biden agree to return ambassadors to Washington and Moscow

Moscow recalled Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov after Biden said in March that he believed Putin was a killer

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had agreed with his US counterpart Joe Biden that the two countries’ respective ambassadors would return to Washington and Moscow.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov later said Russia’s envoy, Anatoly Antonov, would return to the United States by the end of this month.

Moscow recalled Antonov for consultations after Biden said in March that he believed Putin was a killer. The US ambassador later returned to Washington for consultations too.