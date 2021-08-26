PTV to produce series on Babar, Ghalib with Uzbekistan

Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry says childhood of Babar will be filmed and managed by the Uzbekistan side

The state-run Pakistan Television is planning to produce a series on legendary personalities — founder of the Mughal Empire Zaheeruddin Babar and Urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Ghalib in collaboration with Uzbekistan.

An announcement in this regard was made by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on his Twitter account.

“After Pakistan Television News, PTV Sports and Entertainment are being revamped,” tweeted Chaudhry. “PTV will create a long television series in partnership with Uzbekistan which will be about Ghalib and Babar. Preparations have begun.”

“Talks on this project began during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Uzbekistan in July this year,” the minister told Khaleej Times. “We discussed this partnership when we were there.”

Delving more into the background of the project, Chaudhry revealed, “We were having discussions about Babar and Ghalib when they (Uzbekistan) offered us to create something around their stories.” Disclosing the details of the project, the minister said: “We’ve made a working group. We have five members of our team in the group and five of theirs. Pakistan Television will produce the project. The childhood of Babar will be filmed and managed by the Uzbekistan side. While we will film the South Asian side of the story.”

When it comes to Ghalib, the minister said, it will mostly be a Pakistani mindshare. “Schedules and casting are being worked on,” he said when asked when the audience would be able to see a shoot commencing. “In about a month’s time we’ll announce more details.”

Chaudhry has been fairly ambitious when it comes to Pakistani media. He previously worked on launching the HD version of PTV. “PTV Home and PTV Sports will also be HD soon” he said. Chaudhry’s plans are ever-expanding. “See APP is now a digital news agency,” he told KT. “It’s not just press releases, we’re going to expand operations and are going to have eleven more offices.”

Earlier Turkish TV series Ertugrul became hugely popular in Pakistan when the series was dubbed in Urdu and aired on PTV.

